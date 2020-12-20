Since the beginning of the nationwide pandemic, Northeastern Health System officials say, they have felt a tremendous amount of community support.
Beginning in the spring, local businesses, churches, civic groups, and community members have donated meals, goody bags, and money to the COVID-19 NHS Employee Assistance Fund.
The COVID-19 NHS Employee Assistance Fund, established by the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, was designed to assist staff members who have a special need in this time of crisis. Under the CARES Act issued by the federal government, donations to qualified nonprofits of up to $300 are fully deductible, even if filers do not itemize on their tax returns.
"To date, members from the hospital board, foundation, hospital leadership, and NHS staff have contributed $6,900 to the fund with the foundation matching it," said NHS Vice President of Finance Priacilla Leatherman. "The struggle we have witnessed of our staff has been heartbreaking. The GoFundMe account has allowed NHS to bless those team members with assistance that they would not otherwise have access."
Because of the fund, many NHS team members and their families were positively impacted by the fund.
"We have witnessed time and time again the burden of COVID-19 and the harm it brings to people," said NHS Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry. "This fund was created as another effort to ease the burden and assist our staff in every way we possibly can."
NHS is relaunching the COVID-19 Assistance Fund due to the depletion of the account. The Foundation stands by its promise to match funds up to $40,000 with a little over $33,000 matching funds available. Any individual wanting to participate in impacting the lives of NHS employees can do so by donating to the GoFundMe account found on the hospital's Facebook page or by going to gf.me/u/zc5u6a.
"The generosity of our community has been nothing short of amazing," said NHS President and CEO Brian Woodliff. "The employees of NHS have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure our patients health and safety remain the top priority of the organization. I am proud of their efforts and cannot commend it enough."
