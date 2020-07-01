NHS steps up protocols as COVID-19 cases increase

By Grant D. Crawford
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Oklahoma, Northeastern Health System remains cautious and continues to follow regulations and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, and local government policies.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma set a record daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases, as there were 585 new ones, and on Wednesday, July 1, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 355 additional cases.
While many health facilities are working to combat the spread of COVID-19, they are also still trying to conduct routine procedures and appointments. NHS has kept its doors open for those who need to make doctors' appointments.
"While the fear of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus is real and relevant, we too, as an organization, fear our patients prolonging routine or needed doctor's appointments," said Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator. "This is not the time to put your health concerns to the side."
In March, NHS started screening patients and staff, and restricting visitors, with the exception of certain cases. NHS said its screening and visitor restrictions are still in place. Those who enter the facility are asked to bring their own masks.
According to Berry, NHS is providing masks for all front-line employees effective Wednesday, July 1. Wearing them is mandatory for visitors and the front-line staffers, as it is for patients who will be undergoing outpatient procedures.
"Personal protective equipment (PPE) allotment has been our biggest challenge during this pandemic," said Berry. "There has been and continues to be a nationwide shortage on medical grade PPE."
Throughout the pandemic, NHS has had contingency plans in place for various scenarios, including working from home, and job and shift sharing when circumstances warrant. The staff has also been conducting Oxivir-TB and bleach cleaning.
Elective surgeries resumed in May, and those patients who meet criteria will be expected to participate in a COVID-19 laboratory test.
