This year’s winning quality improvement project at the sixth annual Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Symposium at Oklahoma State University was submitted by four resident physicians with the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Northeastern Health System-Tahlequah.
“I cannot be more proud at the amount of work and dedication that the internal medicine residents put into the QI projects,” said Dr. Muneeza Afif, NHS Internal Medicine Residency Program director. “These are not projects awaiting a completion deadline, we are stimulating change with results for quality improvement initiatives at the hospital.”
The annual symposium is designed for residents and fellows to present quality improvement in patient safety initiatives.
The project, submitted by Resident Physicians Stephen Bastible, D.O., Blair Brown, D.O., Noor-Mah Khan, M.D., and Xuanchinh Tran, D.O. under Faculty Adviser Kelly Marak, D.O., was aimed at improving outpatient diabetic management through electronic health record-based quality measure tracking.
“To see our residents’ work recognized among their peers is a huge success for our residency program and community,” said Marak. “I am very proud of our residents.”
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in Oklahoma. Studies have shown that in patients with diabetic retinopathy, eye disease from diabetes, early treatment can reduce the risk of significant visual loss by 57%.
The objective of the project was to increase identification of diabetic complications and prevent disease progression in the NHS Internal Medicine Resident clinic patient population by increasing frequency of routine testing such as diabetic foot exam, eye exam, and medical laboratory testing, such as albumin and A1C screenings to a minimum of 50% per national average of Internal Medicine clinics.
“The internal medicine residents are using the electronic medical record to incorporate evidence-based medicine, the needs of the community and weave their scientific minds to produce results,” said Afif. “Such is the service that is rendered as development and improvement is undertaken. I definitely feel that the participation in QI projects and then winning the prize at the OSU symposium is a welcome form of encouragement for these hard-working, front-line physicians.”
The goal was to ensure a minimum of 50% of their clinic patients with diabetes receive routine testing with annual diabetic foot exam, eye exam, HgA1c, and urine micro albumin according to the national average of Internal Medicine clinics.
Data was collected from September 2021 to March 2022 and by the time of the poster competition, the residents had achieved their goal with HgA1c and maintained the goal for the past four consecutive months with urine microalbumin. Routine testing with eye exam and foot exam had improved but was not at 50% yet.
Their poster represents a snapshot of their progress up to this point in time; however, their project is still ongoing. In order for a performance improvement project to be closed they would need to maintain their goal for six consecutive months.
“With a better understanding of the electronic medical record, hand in hand physician education regarding electronic medical record use, and a collaborative workflow to help streamline their progress in the Internal Medicine clinic, this ongoing project will help our physicians provide better patient care for our community,” said Marak.
For more information on the NHS Internal Medicine Residency Program, email Program Coordinator Abby McCollum at abby@nhs-ok.org.
