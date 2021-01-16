NHS: Time to kick the smoking habit

Northeastern Health System has announced its partnership with Oklahoma Hospital Association and the OK to Quit anti-smoking campaign to celebrate Oklahoma Quit Week. This year's quit week is scheduled for Jan. 20-27. The goal of the campaign is simple: help more Oklahomans quit smoking.
"We know that quitting isn't easy, but we want our community to know that they do not have to do it alone," said NHS Infection Control Officer Cheri Oglesbee. "NHS is determined to take every opportunity to educate on the tobacco cessation resources that are readily available at all times."
According to the OK to Quit campaign, Oklahoma is 36th in the United States for smoking. More than 30,000 high school students smoke, with an additional 2,100 more becoming daily smokers each year. More than 567,800 adults smoke, with 7,500 adults who die each year from their own smoking.
"The habit can lead to a deadly disease," said Vice President of Patient Care Donna Dallis. "Now, more than ever, we want to educate our patients on the significant harm smoking does to your body."
Community members that have a desire to quit tobacco in order to better their health, save money and achieve emotional victory over tobacco should visit oktoquit.com/patients. Free resources are available to kick the habit for good. For individuals who would prefer a telephone-based tobacco cessation service, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
"We are dedicated to the health and safety of our patients and community members alike," said Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry. "We urge you to take advantage of the resources provided to help you quit now and to join the OK to Quit campaign. Don't wait, your health is essential."
