Effective immediately, inpatient, observation, surgery and emergency department patients are permitted to have one healthy support person on site during their stay.
The change to the hospital’s visitor restrictions were updated as a response to the phased measures implemented by both local and state government’s adaption to evolving conditions of COVID-19.
Each patient’s support person must comply with the following:
• One visitor into the facility per patient, per stay.
• All visitors must enter and exit through the emergency department entrance.
• All visitors must be screened for temperature and report any COVID-19 like symptoms.
• No visitors will be allowed in restricted areas.
“We understand that the ongoing limitation to our visitation policy can be difficult for our patients and their loved ones,” stated Donna Dallis, NHS vice president of patient care and risk manager. “However, we feel confident that the ongoing limitations are in the best interest of our patients, visitors and staff.”
NHS will continue to follow regulations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma Hospital Association.
“The safety of our patients and staff is a core value of NHS,” said Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator. “Our services may look a little different in the new normal, but our commitment to our mission, to deliver high-quality health care, remains the same.”
