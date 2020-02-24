Patients in Tahlequah and surrounding areas have the potential to be positively impacted by donations collected during the upcoming Northeastern Health System blood drive in partnership with Oklahoma Blood Institute, scheduled to take place on Feb. 26-27, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., in the main hospital breezeway, 1400 E. Downing St.
As Oklahoma Blood Institute serves as Northeastern Health System’s primary blood supplier, these blood drives are crucial to patient care. Schedule appointments on www.obi.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“The importance of these events cannot be understated,” said Kalynn Cobb, laboratory director at NHS. “This is what allows our lab to maintain sufficient stock and variety of blood products that are essential for many treatments. We’re grateful for our partnership with OBI and for the people who come out to give what could very well be a life-saving donation.”
The most recent blood drive at the end of 2019 produced the largest turnout NHS has seen in the past two years, including participation of 83 donors and seven first-time donors.
“Groups like NHS are great community partners and make a huge difference when we need it,” said Ashley Hinson Travis, OBI account consultant. “We want to thank Northeastern Health System for continuing to trust us to help save lives. We could not do what we do without help from organizations like NHS.”
Regularly scheduled blood drives will continue to take place throughout 2020. The schedule, as it currently stands, includes the dates of Feb. 26-27 and May 6-7.
“The effects of these blood drives are incredible,” said Donna Dallis, NHS vice president of patient care. “It makes us so proud to experience the selflessness of our employees and community members as they give up their time and comfort to donate blood that has the potential to save a local life. Every single donation counts.”
Visit nhs-ok.org for more details about services offered, as well as information regarding community partnerships.
