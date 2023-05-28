To ensure continued communication and teamwork between the patient and those providing care during the labor and delivery process, Northeastern Health System will be introducing the TeamBirth initiative this fall.
“TeamBirth is important to help facilitate communication of our patients labor desires to all of those involved in their care,” said NHS Obstetrics Director Amy Dew. “It will help our patients know they are heard and have a say in their birthing story by utilizing a shared whiteboard and team huddles.”
Designed to operationalize best practices in communication, teamwork, and clinical care, TeamBirth invites patients into conversations and provides a structure that is easy to understand and participate in.
For clinicians, TeamBirth encourages conversations with the patient to promote effective team communication and alignment across the full team.
“This is an initiative that started in 2018-2019 with four pilot hospitals across the U.S., East Coast to West Coast, utilizing Oklahoma as the center,” said Dew. “The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative is working toward a goal of every hospital in Oklahoma implementing TeamBirth. We are part of Cohort 4.”
During the pilot, OPQIC found that shared decision-making can improve patient satisfaction, safety, and reduce anxiety.
Regular team huddles ensure these practices, which involve the birthing person, nurse, delivering provider, and any additional member of the patient’s support or clinical team.
According to Adriadne Labs – a joint center for health systems innovation, communication, and teamwork during huddles – aims to promote roles of the care team with equally valuable input for decision making; elicit the patient’s preferences, symptoms, and subjective experiences; distinguish maternal, fetal and labor progress statuses, and care plans; and set shared expectations.
“Our goal at Northeastern Health System is inclusion, in the plan of care, of the patient and support person for an enriched and personalized birthing experience,” said Cari Felts, NHS vice president of Inpatient Nursing Services. “NHS aims to be the community’s Healthcare Provider of Choice in providing unsurpassed care in all aspects of a person’s medical needs.”
