The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently announced Northeastern Health System as the recipient of a $3.9 million expansion grant to be used for the Addiction Resource Center medication assisted treatment services.
“The grant is a SAMHSA Medication Assisted Treatment Expansion grant,” Dr. Jason Ballew said. “It will allow NHS ARC to open new clinics in surrounding counties over the next five years. The award totals $3.9 million with an initial award of $2.4 million and two additional years at $750,000 each upon successful completion of the first three years. We were the only non-tribal facility in Oklahoma to receive this grant.”
SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.
The purpose of the SAMHSA Medication Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction program is to provide resources to help expand and enhance access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder. This program should help increase access to MOUD for individuals with Opioid Use Disorder, including individuals from diverse racial, ethnic, sexual and gender minority communities, and to decrease illicit opioid use and prescription opioid misuse.
Devoted to treating substance abuse, the NHS ARC, at 1323 W. Keetoowah St., has a wide range of treatment programs, such as the Opioid Treatment Program, Addiction Medicine Specialty Clinic, and the Intensive Outpatient Program. The ARC serves 138 active patients and has treated over 900 since its certification just one year ago.
