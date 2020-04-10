In the face of COVID-19, Northeastern Health System has accelerated pay and benefit changes planned for later in the year.
The organization is temporarily adding quicker access to major medical leave, increasing minimum wage, increasing wages for nurses, and maintaining benefit level status for those that are flexed from the schedule due to fluctuations in patient volumes during this COVID crisis
“We know many organizations are looking at how they can cut employee costs right now,” said Brian Woodliff, president and CEO. “We feel we need to do the opposite – to honor our employees and the critical work they do – today and every day. We believe these changes in benefits will provide some timely gratitude from the organization during these challenging times.”
Updates will include:
• First-day access to major medical leave for positive COVID-19 staff and staff instructed by NHS to quarantine due to exposure.
• Pay increase for nurses. NHS will establish $11 an hour as the new minimum wage, and maintain current benefit status for those who may not be given usual hours due to patient volume.
Staff will be encouraged to donate paid time off for use by teammates most in need who may not have the PTO available.
An employee assistance fund has been set up by the Foundation to support those staff members with a financial need due to the COVID crisis. Funds donated up to $40,000 will be matched by the Foundation to create an $80,000 fund.
These changes take effect immediately and will be seen on May 1 payroll.
