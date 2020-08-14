NHS welcomes new gastroenterologist

Gastroenterologist Leon Yoder has become a member of the Northeastern Health System team, brining years of experience to Tahlequah’s medical community.
“Dr. Yoder is an impressive physician, and we could not be more excited that he chose to join our team,” said Dr. Berry Winn, NHS vice president of medical staff affairs.
Board certified by both the American Board of Internal Medicine and American College of Osteopathic Internists in GI, Yoder completed his GI fellowship in 1977.
“With over 40 years experience, we are confident our patients will be in great hands and our staff will benefit a great deal from his guidance and expertise,” Winn said.
Yoder will practice medicine in Tahlequah two days a week on the second floor of the Medical Park Building, 205 Harris Circle. He will conduct office visits to evaluate and treat patients one day per week, then devote the remaining day to endoscopy procedures though the outpatient clinic. An endoscopic procedure takes a picture of the upper GI tract – esophagus, stomach, and upper small intestines – and allows physicians to accurately diagnosis a patient’s condition. An outpatient procedure, typically taking 10 to 15 minutes and using local anesthesia, makes it possible for patients to return home within a couple of hours.
“Giving patients of Northeast Oklahoma the ability to receive high-quality health care close to home is one of our top priorities at NHS. Dr. Yoder is developing Endoscopic Ultrasound diagnostic service, another 'first' for Tahlequah patients,” said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO.
Yoder’s unique qualifications, as a duel board-certified physician, as well as being a research practitioner during his time with Cancer Treatment Centers of America, make him a welcome addition to NHS, Woodliff added. His latest research on the potential impact of lifestyle modifications on GI cancers and his publication on gastrointestinal hormones enrich his expertise as a practicing physician.
“Dr. Yoder is another physician who has chosen to make NHS his employer of choice allowing us to serve the patients of Tahlequah and beyond with high quality gastroenterology services,” said Woodliff.
