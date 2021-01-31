NHS welcomes new rheumatologist

Northeastern Health System has welcomed a new rheumatologist, Dr. Prashant Kaushik, to its group of medical specialists.
Kaushik specializes in treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, arthritis, gout, ultrasound guided musculoskeletal injections, and other inflammatory diseases. Ankylosing spondylitis, also sometimes referred to as Bechterew's disease or Marie Strümpell disease, is a chronic type of arthritis caused by autoimmune disfunction that affects the spine. In severe cases, a person can become bent over making it difficult to look forward.
"Rheumatology is a very complex area of specialization, and we're pleased to have Dr. Kaushik join our team," said Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry.
Kaushik is a 1991 graduate of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he received the highest award of AIIMS from the then-President of India Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. He also garnered certificates of excellence for being No. 1 in the fields of biochemistry, pharmacology, forensic medicine/medical jurisprudence, microbiology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, and community medicine. Kaushik's postdoctoral training included fellowships in rheumatology from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Baylor College of Medicine at Houston, and a second residency in internal medicine to become board eligible in rheumatology at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 2003.
Kaushik has received numerous honors and awards during his professional tenure and has served as a professor of medicine at three U.S. medical schools, most recently Albany Medical College, Albany, New York.
"Dr. Kaushik's training and experience add great depth to the services we offer the residents of Cherokee County," said Berry.
Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist Creticus Marak added that Kaushik is a brilliant and excellent clinician while being approachable and down to earth.
