NHS welcomes surgeon

Northeastern Health System has welcomed Dr. Cynthia Nydick to the hospital's general surgery department.
Nydick is a 2003 graduate of the Oklahoma State University Medical School, where she was selected to fill one of two annual general surgery residency positions at OSU Medical Center.
Nydick completed her five-year general surgery residency alongside NHS Chief of Surgery Dr. Jack Myers.
Myers praised Nydick's decision to join NHS.
"Dr. Nydick is an incredibly talented surgeon. She is a compassionate physician. She is a wonderful human being. I am beyond thrilled that she is joining our medical staff, and I am looking forward to working alongside her, which will benefit our patients and community," said Myers.
Nydick is board certified to perform all general surgeries, including abdominal, breast, EGD and colonoscopy procedures, skin and tissue, and vasectomy surgeries. Nydick's office is in the NHS Surgery Clinic.
