Northeastern Health System is welcoming Jennifer Bentley and Jenine Hembree, who will serve as director of human resources and legal counsel, respectively.
As the new director of HR, Bentley will be responsible for personnel policy and procedures across the organization. She brings nearly 15 years of HR experience to the position, most recently serving as the HR director at Shadow Mountain Behavioral Health System in Tulsa.
A long-time resident of Oklahoma, Bentley earned an associate degree in Business Administration from Carl Albert State College in 2003 before completing her bachelor’s degree in Business Management at Northeastern State University in 2005. She then worked as an HR specialist prior to being hired as HR director for Rogers County in 2012, where she established a recruiting plan and updated policies for the entire county.
“HR is fun and challenging at the same time, and that keeps me motivated,” said Bentley. “I love being able to help employees have a healthy working environment, as well as assisting NHS excel as an industry leader in health care. I enjoy being able to assist all the departments with personnel concerns and how to make the work experience easier for both employee and employer.”
“Jennifer is a great fit for NHS,” said Jim Berry, hospital administrator. “She’s savvy, compassionate and motivated by true care for people. She’s exactly the type of person we were looking for to fill this position, and we’re excited to see her success here.”
Jenine Hembree, formerly a partner at Hembree & Hembree Law Firm in Tahlequah, accepted a position as NHS' legal counsel earlier this quarter.
Hembree graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego before she went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame School of Law in 1992. She is experienced in varied areas of practice, with primary emphasis on real estate title work, estate planning, probate and contract review, and is a member of both the Oklahoma State Bar and the California State Bar.
Passionate about public education, Hembree served as president of Tahlequah High School’s Save A Senior Campaign in 2018, as well as an officer for both the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation Board and Parent-Teacher Association for many years.
“Jenine’s experience and attitude make her an excellent addition to our organization,” said Brian Woodliff, CEO of NHS. “We’re looking forward to seeing her flourish in this role.”
Visit nhs-ok.org for more information about employee opportunities and services offered.
