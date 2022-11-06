NHS wins $2M grant for residency program training

Northeastern Health System recently received confirmation of nearly $2 million in grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The funds will be dedicated to the continuing education and training of the hospital's residency program.
"The goal of the program is to train physicians who can gain the medical knowledge they need here at NHS and then continue to serve those in rural and underserved areas by applying the tenets of Osteopathic medicine for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of illness, disease and injury," said Dr. Muneeza Afif, NHS Internal Medicine Residency Program director.
Accredited by the American College of Graduate Medical Education, NHS serves as a teaching health center for primary care in Internal Medicine Residency, wherein residents are offered a unique opportunity to train in a supportive environment.
The HRSA grant will fund approximately 12 residency students during the academic year, supporting almost half of the teaching health center budget.
Consistent with NHS's values of courtesy, accountability, respect, efficiency, and safety, the program helps to produce graduates who are dedicated and compassionate community leaders prepared to fulfill the health care needs to rural and underserved communities in and around Tahlequah.
In 2012, the Tahlequah Medical Group at NHS Internal Medicine Residency Program started with just three residents. Today, the three-year program instructs 17 medical residents and is sponsored by the Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma.
Afif, who is board certified in internal medicine, said while training in the NHS facility, residents are able to receive "hands-on" experience with the attending physician on the hospital service wards, emergency room, intensive care unit, as well as with specialty clinics, such as nephrology, neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, addiction, rheumatology, and several more.
"This gives them access to all areas of medicine that will be crucial in their careers as IM physicians after completing the program," she said.
For more information on the Internal Medicine Residency Program, email Program Coordinator Abby McCollum at abby@nhs-ok.org.
