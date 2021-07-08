Nickel Preserve's Bathtub Rocks permanently closed

The Bathtub Rocks area at the J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve in Tahlequah is now permanently closed to the public. Law enforcement is on-site at Bathtub Rocks to inform visitors of the site closure and will issue citations to violators.
"As a friendly neighbor and active member of the Tahlequah community, The Nature Conservancy has allowed public access to Bathtub Rocks since we acquired the land in 2000," says Michael Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy in Oklahoma. "Due to increased misuse of this area including illegal drug activity, vandalism, trespassing on neighboring properties, and littering, we can no longer allow the public access Bathtub Rocks. These illegal activities have created an un-safe environment for visitors and are interfering with our ability to fulfill our objective to conserve and protect the sensitive wildlife and habitat in the Ozarks."
The J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve is 17,000 acres that are privately-owned by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a non-profit conservation organization that has conserved more than 105,000 acres throughout Oklahoma. The Nature Conservancy is not a governmental agency, nor is the preserve a public park. As a private landowner, The Nature Conservancy reserves the right to close or limit access to preserves when public activities on the property interfere with its conservation mission to protect the lands and waters on which all life depends.
"We will continue to allow public access to our three hiking trails on the J.T. Nickel Preserve and also encourage the public to take advantage of the public access areas along the Illinois River for recreational water activities," says Fuhr. "However, if anyone is caught trespassing beyond the county road that runs through the preserve or the hiking trails, they will be issued a citation by law enforcement."
"The goal of this preserve is to protect wildlife and sensitive habitat that is unique to the Ozarks," says Jeremy Tubbs, Preserve Director. "We welcome visitors who are interested in learning more about our conservation work and the Ozark region which is important to Oklahoma's wildlife."
At the J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve hiking trails, visitors can enjoy watching native wildlife like elk, deer and migratory bird species and notice the diverse array of native plants while trekking through the Ozark forest and wetlands.
Additionally, visitors can take in the scenic landscape by driving through the preserve on the county road. The hiking trails are open during daylight hours, seven days a week to foot traffic only. Hunting, fishing, camping, dogs and off-road vehicles are not allowed on the preserve.
Learn more about this conservation area by visiting nature.org/jtnickel.
