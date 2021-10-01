WASHINGTON --The National Indian Health Board has joined the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in recognizing Sept. 30, 2021 as the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.
They applaud Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, and Congressman Tom Cole for introducing the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act. This bill would establish a commission to investigate and document the detrimental Indian boarding school policies and historical trauma resulting from those policies and to make recommendations, among others, for federal resources and assistance to aid in healing from that trauma.
Sept. 30 is set aside to acknowledge the experiences and trauma imposed upon Native American children from national Indian policies implemented through federally-supported boarding schools these children were forced to attend. Once they were forcibly taken from their families and sent to these schools, many children never returned. This trauma carried forward to survivors of these schools, their families, and communities.
"The long-term trauma arising from experiences at these Boarding schools has plagued generations of Native people. It was a systematic policy carried out for a hundred years to squash and erase our cultures, language, and traditions in the most brutal ways. It is way past time for justice. It is time to heal. The National Indian Health Board works on this daily and has devoted a day of our national conference, Oct. 7, to the Boarding school issue. We call upon the federal government to fulfill its trust responsibilities to Tribal nations and provide for behavioral health care and in-patient behavioral health treatment facilities for Tribal communities. Integral to healing, we call for investments in the rebirth, reclaiming and rejuvenation of our cultures, languages, and traditions," said William Smith, chairman of the National Indian Health Board.
The National Indian Health Board has led efforts in Congress and the White House to secure more behavioral health care services as well as in-patient behavioral health treatment facilities, particularly through the Budget Reconciliation measure pending before Congress and in other legislation and administrative means.
To further honor and remember Native children, the National Indian Health Board is hosting at the National Tribal Health Conference on Thursday, Oct. 7, a day of Healing Our Trauma: A Discussion to Address the Legacy of Federal Indian Boarding Schools and Looking to the Future. The public is invited to attend the conference virtually on Monday, Oct. 4.
For information, visit the NIHB COVID-19 Tribal Resource Center www.nihb.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.