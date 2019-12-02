Nine area residents announced their intentions to seek seats on school boards in Cherokee County during the first day of filing Monday.
Those filings were Jay Myres, Briggs; Michael Lynn, Grand View; Dexter Scott, Keys; Danny Shoemaker, Norwood; Tammy Lyons, Peggs; Dana Eversole, Tahlequah (Seat 3); Sharon Ballew, Tahlequah (Seat 5); Cody Quetone, Tenkiller; and Gary Dotson, Woodall.
Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running for board seats in area schools may file at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 3-4.
School board seats in the following districts are open to candidates: Woodall School, Seat No. 1; Keys Schools, Seat No. 5; Tahlequah Schools, Seat No. 5, five-year term, and Seat No. 3, three-year term; Hulbert Schools, Seat No. 5; Peggs School, Seat No. 1; Norwood School, Seat No. 2; Shady Grove School, Seat No. 1; Tenkiller Public School, Seat No. 2; Lowrey School, Seat No. 3; Briggs School, Seat No. 1; and Grand View School, Seat No. 3.
The election for the Board of Education seats is set for Feb. 11. Early voting will take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The last day to register to vote for this election is Jan. 17, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 5. For more information, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261, or visit www.ok.gov/elections.
