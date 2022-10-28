It was the 9th century in Cherokee County on the weekend of Oct. 22.
The Canton of Wyldewode, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, hosted an event called Northern Border Skirmishes at Burnt Cabin Youth Campground near Lake Tenkiller. The campground was transformed into 9th century Scandinavia.
In the fashion of the Viking Age, there was medieval combat with swords and a class on Icelandic food preservation. Participants in the class tasted preserved shark and other exotic cuisine. There were also classes in Viking Age embroidery and block printing. Attendees brought handmade items including inkle loom weaving and stone carving for a competition. Archery and thrown weapons, such as knives, ax, and spears were also enjoyed.
A particularly popular activity was the bardic competition, featuring singers and musicians. Instruments included the lyre and the lute. Later in the day, a Viking feast was served including delights, such as sugar-cured salmon, pork loin with apple chutney, and popped grains. Just in the Viking Age, barley played a prominent role in the feast.
The evening was ended by a royal court presided over by a baron and baroness, who gave awards to various members of the populace for service offered, arts well presented, or martial prowess displayed. On Sunday, Oct. 23, participants left Wyldewode and passed through Tahlequah on their journey back to the 21st century and their various homes.
The Canton of Wyldewode meets in the Activities Building of the Tahlequah United Methodist Church at 200 W. Delaware Ave. on Saturdays at noon and the public is welcome to attend. If anybody is interested in medieval reenactment, they can find the groups website at https://ansteorra.org/wyldewode/ or go to their Facebook page at https://facebook.com//Wyldewode.
