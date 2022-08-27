National Indian Women's Health Resource Center has been a mainstay in Tahlequah for over 20 years and operates under federal grants to provide education and resources based on ever-evolving community needs.
Now, under new leadership, NIWHRC has revitalized its mission to community outreach in Cherokee County and the surrounding areas. NIWHRC utilizes new technologies and evidence based approaches for outreach and prevention services. The organization's mission is to engage, educate, and empower the people of native territory to live healthy lives.
Newly appointed Executive Director Kimberley Chaffin has been involved with NIWHRC since its inception. Starting as a secretary in 1999, she spent 19 dedicated years serving the people of Northeastern Oklahoma. After a brief hiatus to help her family business, she returns as the executive director with experience in a wide variety of outreach programs such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, HIV testing, education, and substance abuse prevention.
National Indian Women's Health Resource Center receives funding from five federal grants to offer programmatic and educational training in prevention services ranging from underage drinking prevention, sexual wellness and education, substance abuse prevention, opioid response, suicide awareness, and mental health education and services. All services are tailored for cultural relevance for the service area.
Some of the programs offered through NIWHRC includes Safe Journey, Many Paths, Youth Making A Difference, HIV Capacity Building Initiative, and Safe Passage. The Safe Journey project, which is focused on reducing and preventing underage drinking and substance use by youth aged 9 to 20 years old under the direction of Project Coordinator April Lee.
Many Paths is a Native Connections project aiming to define the need for services and the gaps between needed and available in mental health and substance abuse services with a special focus on suicide prevention, awareness, and education. This Project is directed by Jessica Seay and coordinated by Shasta Teague.
The Youth Making A Difference program focuses on personal health for sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders. The program is lead by Project Director/Trainer Jessica Goodman, the goal is to empower youth with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to abstain from sexual behaviors to decrease unplanned pregnancy. The HIV Capacity Building Initiative is a project providing HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C education, testing, and referral services.
Safe Passage is a Tribal Opioid Response project to help create, maintain, and sustain a comprehensive, integrated, and trauma-informed opioid and methamphetamine treatment, prevention, and recovery support system for all American Indians who are currently or at risk of Those who would like to keep up with upcoming events, trainings, or learn how to access resources offered by National Indian Women's Health Resource Center, can follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NIWHRC.
For more information, call 918-456-6094 or email niwhrc@gmail.com
