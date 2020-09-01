Test results show no sign of accelerants from a deadly area house fire, officials have confirmed.
On June 10, authorities were dispatched to a structure fire on North Grace Hudlin Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sharon Walters, 60, and 15-year-old Addison Reese were found dead in the wake of the blaze.
“We got the results back from all of the fire debris we collected that we thought might show accelerants,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. “Everything we tested showed no accelerates to it.”
Chennault said investigators are still waiting on toxicology reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
“That will tell us if there was alcohol in their systems, if they had carbon monoxide in their systems, and that’s what they’ll use to determine whether or not the two victims were alive or dead at the time of the fire,” Chennault said.
The sheriff said toxicology reports typically take some time to be finalized.
“There are no accelerants, so that leads us to believe there was no arson. We’ve interviewed 20 people so far and we’re at a standstill right now until we get a cause of death,” Chennault said.
