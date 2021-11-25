Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
And for the third week in a row, there have been no new deaths.
Oklahoma has now listed 662,220 total cases. Overall, 545 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state.
Of the total the OSDH reported Nov. 24, there were 8,730 active cases.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 11,847.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 807.
On Nov. 24, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having reported a total of 9,109 positive cases since the pandemic started.
Of these, 118 residents have died. Cherokee County remains at the "yellow," or median level, for infections.
As of Nov. 24, the state reported 4,797,399 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,027,437 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
