Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County this week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, but for the second week, no new deaths.
Oklahoma has now listed 656,574 total cases. Overall, 717 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Nov. 17, there were 8,216 active cases.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 11,708. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 841. On Nov. 17, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having reported a total of 9,109 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 118 residents have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the OSDH reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County continues to be at the "yellow zone," indicating a lower transmission rate.
As of Nov. 17, the state reported 4,706,632 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,014,904 series completed. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
