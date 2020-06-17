The Tour Tahlequah crew has been working to spread information about all the sites and attractions the area has to offer, and their efforts are paying off, as Lake Tenkiller and the Illinois River have been teeming with guests this spring.
“Our lake and river are completely packed,” said Gena McPhail, director of tourism. “They’re slammed. They have had one of their busiest years so far.”
Through its community outreach and marketing, Tour Tahlequah has helped attract visitors to town, even during the pandemic. It makes sense to some locals that the city could see an uptick in tourists, since COVID-19 has kept people confined to their homes and made traveling to other countries or states difficult.
“People are wanting to get out of their houses,” said McPhail. “Another factor is that if you work in a company that tells you if you go out of state, you’re going to have to be quarantined for two weeks, then you can’t go out of state. So if you had plans to go to Florida or other states, now you’re going to stay in the state.”
The tourism department over the past year has reached out to communities in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and the entire state of Oklahoma, to share everything those who live here already enjoy. The big three attractions being marketed are Cherokee culture, the river, and the lake.
“We’re marketing through TV, we’re marketing through radio, we’re marketing through print, and we’re marketing through digital,” said McPhail. “We’re also marketing with our visitor guides.”
The department’s marketing coordinator, Tim Bradshaw, and marketing specialist, Alex McBride, have been amping up social media accounts with videos spotlighting nearby restaurants, outdoors trails, and people enjoying the area’s natural resources. They’ve also been developing travel packages so guests can turn their day trips into overnight stays.
“These packages range from floating on the Illinois River, where to eat on the river, where to stay, the places to shop in Tahlequah and dine,” said Bradshaw. “By putting these together, they’ll have different choices to choose from. It kind of gives people an image of Tahlequah being more dynamic, because we have all of these different choices they can choose.”
That’s the goal of Tour Tahlequah – not only attract people to Tahlequah, but to get them to stay and take in all of the sites.
McPhail thinks much of the increase in traffic is a result of her team’s outreach initiatives.
“We’re canvassing our demographic market really, really well,” she said. “It’s paying off. There’s really no better place to be than Tahlequah.”
Check it out
To learn more about Tour Tahlequah, visit tourtahlequah.com.
