With so much uncertainty around the health and safety of students across the nation, many universities have taken a number of different approaches to ensure student health.
Many of these changes are facility adjustments, such as adding plexiglass barriers or spreading out desks. Some are rule changes, like mandating the wearing of face masks and ordering social distancing.
And a few universities have taken it even a step further. Oklahoma State University, for instance, announced last week it has begun an online dashboard that tracks all the testing that takes place on its campus. Thanks to this, the students may feel more safe about their time spent at the university in Stillwater.
The testing dashboard shows statistics for how many tests the campus has performed, how many tests showed up positive, and the percentage of positive tests versus negative tests. Along with this, it shows how many positive tests were self-tested from an off-campus site and how many of the afflicted are students or teachers. The site is updated every Tuesday.
Northeastern State University has already had to have several students enter quarantine while awaiting their test results. Officials currently have no intention of tracking test results on campus.
“NSU does not have any plans to create a dashboard tracking COVID-19 infections on campus or in Tahlequah,” said Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations. “The [Cherokee County] Health Department is the official reporting source for COVID-19 related information.”
