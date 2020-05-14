Local law enforcement officials say they haven't been summoned to a reopened business where a customer or patron has refused to follow orders.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the Open Up and Recover Safety Plan on April 22, and since then, officials, business owners and residents have been eager and anxious.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown said officials weren't sure if reopening the restaurants would make or break the community. He stressed that if there is a surge or second wave of the virus, officials are prepared to shut down and shelter in place again.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he's not sure whether deputies can force a customer to wear a mask or practice social distancing unless the governor stated it outright. He hasn't
The sheriff said businesses can refuse service to customers who don't comply with restrictions, but his deputies haven't taken a call for that situation. Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief Steve Garner said local officers haven't heard of any confrontations like that, either.
That's not the case in other cities, though.
On May 6, Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call at a McDonald's restaurant. Police said a woman entered the restaurant and was told the dining area was closed, and she was asked to leave. After an altercation, the woman was forced out of the restaurant but returned with handgun and opened fire on four employees.
The city of Stillwater, after initially requiring masks to be worn in reopened businesses, walked back that order after employees were threatened, one at gunpoint.
For a May 9 Tahlequah Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked if they are willing to follow protocols established by business owners - even if they were inconvenient - or if they would take their business elsewhere.
Amy Walker said she would shop elsewhere because owners shouldn't push their fears on their customers. She referred to COVID-19 several times as a "hoax."
Many readers disagreed with Walker, and pointed out there is a difference between being cautious and being afraid.
Kelley O'Neal said fear has kept humanity alive, and there's no shame in feeling frightened.
"We all feel it sometimes. It's what leads to caution. Without fear, there would be no need for caution. Fear is not always a bad thing," said O'Neal.
Business owners were also asked what they have witnessed in terms of customer behavior, courtesy, and compliance.
Junie's Closet owner June Ludwig said her customers have been thankful and gracious that she's taking those extra precautions.
"I have required masks and sanitizer at the door, and only two or three in at one time. I turned away eight to 10 shoppers [Friday, May 8} who were shocked that I requested this. But most were thankful and came prepared," said Ludwig.
Ludwig said she is selling cloth masks to those who need them.
Sergio Zamora, manager of El Zarape Mexican Restaurant, said they are following guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.
"Our seating will be limited to every other booth in our booth sections, and in our tables section, we'll only be allowed to sit four tables on one side and three tables on the other side to allow for the 6-foot social distancing," Zamora said.
Zamora asks customers to be patient with him and his staff, as they are also adjusting to the changes.
"If you have a to-go order, please call ahead to ask whether your order is ready so the cash register and lobby don't get overcrowded," said Zamora. "We also encourage everyone to still be doing to-go orders, as our lobby maybe be a little hectic at first until we get all the kinks worked out and our rhythm of things."
What you said
The Daily Press asked readers on its website if they were following typical protocols, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and waiting outside buildings until they're summoned. Eighteen respondents said they were following protocols even if the businesses don't require it. Ten said they follow protocols most of the time, if possible; four said they do so only if the business forces them to. Two said they wouldn't follow restrictions even if a business requires them, and they'll do as they please. One person refuses protocols because they believe such rules encroach on their freedom or are inconvenient, and he or she would do business elsewhere.
Commented
