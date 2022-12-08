No time to cook? Merchants can take up task

Area businesses are offering pre-orders for holiday feasts, sweets, and all the fixings.
Double Barrel BBQ is now taking orders for Christmas and New Year's. The business' holiday meat menu includes a smoked whole turkey that can feed 12 to 15 people; a smoked and glazed bone-in ham that can feed 10 to 12; a smoked prime rib boneless ribeye roast that can feed eight to 10; and a new item - a smoked boneless leg of lamb that can feed eight to 10.
For their Thanksgivings orders, Nick Davis said turkey is by far the most popular item sold, with over 20 orders placed versus about 10 for ham.
"For Christmas and New Year's, the process is very similar," said Davis. "You can either call or order at the shop and the deadline is a week before the holiday."
The deadline to order from Double Barrel BBQ for Christmas is Friday, Dec. 16, by which all orders must also be prepaid. Davis said he hasn't received as many orders yet for Christmas as he did for Thanksgiving, but expects more to come in next week.
Amanda Russell, Reasor's Marketing and Advertising director, said the preordering process for Christmas is the same as it was for Thanksgiving. Reasor's holiday dinners can be ordered online at www.reasors.com/holiday_dinners as well as in-store. As of publication time, Reasor's Turkey Breast Dinner, Oven-Roasted Turkey Dinner, Smoked Turkey Dinner, Spiral Glazed Ham Dinner, Prime Rib Dinner, and Reasor's Feast are still available, as well as several types of pie and a la carte sides.
For Christmas desserts at Sweet Arts Bake House, host Adrian Martin said the deadline for orders is Tuesday, Dec. 20. The bakery is offering many different options this season, including traditional Hungarian Christmas-time fare like "mézeskrémes-torta," "szaloncukor," and gingerbread. Martin said orders can be placed either in-person or over the phone.
In addition it its other festive treats, Morgan's Bakery is now taking orders for its Christmas cookie kits. These decorating kits come with 12 cookies shaped like trees, stockings and gingerbread boys and girls, four buttercream frosting colors, two types of sprinkles, and four piping bags.
"The last day to pick up [the cookie kits] is Christmas Eve," said Karissa Richardson, an employee at Morgan's Bakery. "We won't be making more after Christmas Eve.
Richardson said customers can call in their cookie orders.
