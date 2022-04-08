NO TO ABUSE: Local nonprofits ramp up efforts to protect children

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s geared toward families and communities working together to prevent abuse and neglect.
According to the Child Welfare League of America, more than five children are killed every day in the U.S. as a result of child abuse.
Shawna Morris is Child Advocacy Center director/child forensic interviewer for Help In Crisis and Safehaven Child Advocacy Center in Sequoyah County. She said law enforcement or child welfare will make contact with the local child advocacy center for a recorded child forensic interview.
“Our child forensic interviewers are specially trained in child endangerment, neglect, physical and child sexual abuse as well as drug endangerment. These are all forms of child abuse and neglect,” Morris said.
The CAC and soft rooms are child-friendly settings in which children can tell their story and feel safe while doing so.
“Once a child is brought to one of our centers, the child and non-offending caregiver is greeted and the process is explained so that the child and family feels safe and heard,” said Morris.
She said referrals for trauma-informed counseling are provided to children who are served in CAC, Safehaven and HIC. The victim will also have advocacy throughout the duration of the case.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country is a local service that is specifically designed for young victims of abuse.
Jo Prout, CASA executive director, said CASA doesn’t jump in when there’s a problem, but rather have volunteers stand in front of a judge for any child who is the victim of abuse and neglect.
“We cannot do anything until that case is already coming to court and the judge says they want CASA on that case,” said Prout. “We can’t raise our hands and say we’ll take that [case].”
CASA serves Cherokee and Adair County courts and the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Their mission is to recruit and train volunteers to advocate for the young victims in juvenile proceedings.
During an April 2 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if funding cuts to the Department of Human Services and other agencies have hampered the ability to tamp down the scourge, and if the punishment for abuses is harsh enough.
Susan Feller said it starts with education and counseling and that punishing an abuser only creates more abuse.
“Republicans are driving this state into the ground with their failure to lead. The legislation they are moving forward is not helpful, [and] they are not paying attention to what actually improves lives,” Feller said.
Cathy Cott believes the state government has destroyed education, mental health services, child care, nutrition and more.
“Child safety has been underfunded and our social support network is practically non-existent,” she said.
She brought up the fact that the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department was recently awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are intended to go toward 15 new patrol trucks.
“Imagine what $1 million could do to help children and parents who are struggling,” Cott said.
Anyone in Oklahoma who has reason to believe a child under age 18 is being abused, or in danger of being abused or neglected, is required by law to report it.
Advocates for CASA must be at least 21 years old; no special education or experience is required. After they complete the course, they will be sworn in by respective judges and officially become officers of the court. They can carry a court order with them as they gather information about children in the cases they are working on.
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims. Their shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include: counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.
Reports can be made to the DHS Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-800-522-3511.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website what they thought about Oklahoma’s efforts to combat child abuse. Seventy-seven percent agreed those efforts are very poor, whereas 11 percent said it was somewhat poor. Eight percent are undecided and three percent believe it’s somewhat good.
