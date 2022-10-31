Trick-or-treaters dropped by the Cherokee County Courthouse and Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex Monday, Oct. 31 to show off their costumes and take home scads of candy.
For the second year in a row, Tahlequah City Hall offices and departments held their trunk-or-treat at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex. Several area businesses and organizations joined in on the fun.
Kyrie Thompson and 6-year-old daughter, Annalynn, and 4-year-old son, Benjamin, stopped by the sports complex for their third trunk-or-treating event.
"We still like to go to the Greenwood area just because they have all the roads blocked off ,and so it's safe and the kids like going out there. But that's really the only neighborhood we go to because this is already our third trunk-or-treat we've been to this year," she said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authorities' Rhonda Baber was handing out treats at Anthis-Brennan. She she she enjoys the participation aspect of the event.
"It's really nice seeing the community coming back together and actually being a community. The vendors in place did great with distancing," Baber said.
Two years ago, a Drive-Thru Halloween Block Party was designed for traffic to flow in and out without parents and kids having to go inside of the courthouse. The goal was for parents and children could trick-or-treat from their vehicles, as well as walking to designated areas.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault did the same last year, but decided to switch back to how they did trunk-or-treating at the start of the pandemic.
Since the offices weren't decorated the past two years or this year; each office had its own space set up to hand out candy.
"There's no COVID concerns but since we've changed the security around inside the courthouse, we decided to keep it out here as long as the weather holds. We'll be out here from now on," Chennault said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz," while County Clerk Cheryl Trammel's employees dressed as Disney characters.
