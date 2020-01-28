BROKEN ARROW - Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs is slated to present a lecture, "Design and applications of olefin metathesis catalysts," at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow administration building auditorium.
Grubbs, Atkins Professor of Chemistry at Caltech, was awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in chemistry alongside Drs. Yves Chauvin and Richard Schrock, for their development of the efficient catalysis of olefin metathesis, a process that creates new compounds from chemical bonds that were previously thought to be too difficult to break. This work revolutionized the way people think about how to make molecules leading to advancements in plastic and pharmaceutical synthesis.
During his lecture, Grubbs will discuss his pioneering research and its impacts.
The lecture is free and open to the community. For more information, email green66@nsuok.edu.
