Cherokee Nation citizens decided runoff elections for the three Tribal Council seats Saturday, when the CN Election Commission posted unofficial results.
In the District 3 Tribal Council race, the unofficial results have Wes Nofire defeating Debra Proctor. With 99.88 percent of the ballots counted, Nofire ended the evening with 63.75 percent. Proctor received 36.25 percent of the votes. The largest portion of Nofire’s support came from Saturday’s walk-in votes, as he received 242 votes, to Proctor’s 94. The total count was 540-307.
Nofire, a former professional boxer, announced his decision to run in December. Now, as the new District 3 councilor, he will represent people in the lower portion of Cherokee County. Nofire took to social media to announce the news after the results were posted, adding that he was “humbled.”
“My opponent campaigned hard and I would like to congratulate her for giving her all and for her years of service,” Nofire wrote in a Facebook post. “To the Cherokee people, my heart is full tonight. There is no greater victory than to win for the Cherokee people, in the boxing ring over the past decade, but so much moire tonight in an arena where I hope to make a real difference in the lives of our people.”
After representing Cherokee Nation citizens located outside of the 14-county jurisdictional area from 2007 to 2015, Julia Coates will once again serve as an At-Large tribal councilor. With 99.81 percent of the ballots counted, Coates won the election against Johnny Jack Kidwell. Coates brought 56.42 percent of the 1,558 votes that were counted as of press time. Kidwell received 43.58 percent of the votes. The majority of votes for both candidates came from absentee ballots. The total count was 879-679.
The final results to come in for Saturday were for the District 12 Tribal Council seat. Dora L. Smith Patzkowski will serve Washington County, as well as portions of Nowata, Rogers, and Tulsa Counties. Patzkowski defeated Phyllis Lay, 63.24 percent to 36.76 percent, with 100 percent of the votes counted. The total count was 320-186.
Out of 33,367 potential voters for all three races combined, only 2,915 casted a ballot. All results are still unofficial, but will be certified Monday.
The defeated candidates will have until July 31 to request a recount of the votes. The last date for candidates to appeal an election is Aug. 5. All elected official are expected to be sworn in on Aug. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.