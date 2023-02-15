Nofire to run for Cherokee Nation chief

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor and lifelong Cherokee County resident Wes Nofire has announced his candidacy for principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
Nofire, 36, was born at W.W Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah and graduated from Sequoyah High School. He said his lifelong commitment to the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee people extends to his time on the tribal council.
Nofire describes himself as often being a lone voice exposing corruption. His priorities are addressing transparency in government programs and spending, and helping citizens from all corners of the Cherokee Nation navigate the tribe's bureaucratic government.
Nofire singled out two of the largest opportunities of the past 3-1/2 years as particular sources of consternation: what he believes to be the mishandling of more than $4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, and the current administration's bungling of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. State of Oklahoma decision.
