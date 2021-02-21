The American Indian Science and Engineering Society has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 AISES Professional Awards. The AISES Professional Awards were established to recognize outstanding Indigenous professionals in disciplines related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while assisting with the advancement of Indigenous professionals, role models, and future leaders.
AISES is seeking nominations for numerous awards.
Executive Excellence award acknowledges an indigenous professional serving as an executive leader within their organization. The nominee must be an experienced upper-level manager or a well-established engineer, scientist, professional, or academician who has significant department and budget responsibilities.
Executive Excellence nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria: Uniqueness of his/her obtained goal; level of responsibilities; degree of discipline for level of performance; ability to overcome obstacles facing minorities in their field; potential as a role model; and demonstrated involvement with Indigenous community.
The Technical Excellence award is designated for an individual who has made a significant contribution to science, engineering or technology by having designed, developed, managed or assisted in the development of a product, service, system or intellectual property.
Technical Excellence nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria: uniqueness of his/her research; degree of impact work has on humankind; patents or published works; potential as a role model; and demonstrated involvement with Indigenous community.
To acknowledge an early career professional, AISES established the Most Promising Engineer or Scientist award. The nominees must be a professional engineer or scientist with less than five years’ experience after earning their last degree. The candidates early technical contributions should already indicate a promising career.
Most Promising Engineer or Scientist nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria: uniqueness and-or innovation of contributions to organization; leadership abilities and-or initiative; professional and technical achievement to date; potential for advancement; and demonstrated involvement with Indigenous community.
The Blazing Flame Award is presented to an individual who blazes a path for Native Americans in STEM. This award recognizes individuals with 10 or more years of professional experience with significant accomplishments in advancing STEM education and careers within their organization. The nominee may or may not have a technical background.
The Blazing Flame applicant will be evaluated on the following criteria: potential as a role model; impact of effecting change within their organization; advocacy and achievements of promoting Native Americans in STEM; and supports and leads diversity and inclusion within their organization.
The Indigenous Excellence award is to acknowledge individuals who have done substantial work to advance programs and opportunities for Indigenous students and professionals in STEM education and careers. Professionals with 10 or more years of experience working within their respective tribal/Indigenous community will be considered. The nominee may or may not have a technical background.
The nominee will be evaluated on the following criteria: service as a role model or mentor for Indigenous youth and adults; demonstration of leadership within their tribal/Indigenous community; effecting positive change within their tribal/Indigenous community; and advocacy and achievement in promoting Indigenous people in STEM education and-or careers.
Nominations should be submitted through the online application platform by May 21. Incomplete nomination packets will not be accepted.
Notifications will be made to nominators by mid-July 2021. Award winners will also be contacted by AISES headquarters. All recipients will be honored at the 2021 AISES National Conference held Sept. 23-25 in Phoenix.
To view previous awardees, visit www.aises.org/programs/professional.
For any questions, contact Kellie Jewett-Fernandez at kjfernandez@aises.org or 720-552-6123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.