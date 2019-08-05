OKLAHOMA CITY — Sarah Morehead, a teacher at Tinker Elementary in the Mid-Del School District, has been named the 2019 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a national organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
The Oklahoma History Center partners annually with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History by presenting the Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year award to the state winner and then providing qualified nominees for consideration for the national award.
Nominations for the 2020 History Teacher of the Year awards are now open. Students, parents, colleagues and supervisors may nominate K-12 teachers for the award by visiting www.gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2020.
Now celebrating its 25th year, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. Its mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
