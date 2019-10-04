The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma's public schools, is seeking nominations for its 2020 Academic All-State Scholarships and Medal for Excellence Awards.
Nominations are being accepted through an online portal at www.ofe.org in the following categories:
• Academic All-State, which honors 100 public high school seniors with a $1,000 merit-based scholarship. Students must meet at least one of the following requirements: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship. Eligibility must be verified by the district superintendent or high school principal. Academic Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
• Medal for Excellence in Elementary/Secondary Teaching, which honors two educators - a public school elementary teacher and a secondary teacher.
• Medal for Excellence in Elementary/Secondary Administration, which honors an exceptional administrator at the elementary or secondary level.
• Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Regional University or Community College, which honors an innovative teacher at a public regional university or community college.
• Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Research University, honoring an outstanding educator at a public research university.
Anyone may nominate an educator. Nominees must be full-time employees of their school. All Medal for Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. , Dec. 3. For information, visit www.ofe.org or call 405-236-0006.
