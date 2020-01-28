OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society, established in 1991 as a nonprofit to support awareness of higher education's vital role in Oklahoma history, has inducted 278 individuals into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame since its creation in 1994.
The Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor individuals, living and deceased, for outstanding, meritorious service to higher education in Oklahoma. This represents the 27th year that OHEHS will honor higher education educators and administrators, as well as those who support higher education with distinguished contributions.
To be eligible for induction, an individual must have been employed by one or more institutions of public or private higher education in Oklahoma on a full-time basis for a minimum of 10 years. Individuals not so employed, but who have performed outstanding service to higher education in the state, or organizations or institutions that have performed such service, are also eligible for consideration; such service to be above and beyond financial contributions. Individuals employed by an institution of higher education in Oklahoma in an area of infrastructure and support services on a full-time basis for a minimum of 10 years also may be considered for induction.
Nominations must be submitted by March 23. A nomination form can be downloaded from the OHEHS website, www.ohehs.org, or requested by emailing Diane Carroll at dcarroll@usao.edu.
The 27th formal induction ceremony and banquet is set for Nov. 2.
Biographical sketches and photos of past Hall of Fame inductees are available on the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society website, as well as the Higher Education kiosk in the Education exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center.
For more information about the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame or the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society, visit www.ohehs.org, or contact Carroll by email or at 405-574-1331.
