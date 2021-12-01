OKLAHOMA CITY - Nominations are now open for Leadership Oklahoma's annual Distinguished Leadership award, which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exemplary service to Leadership Oklahoma over the past year.
The Distinguished Leadership award selects current members whose participation in member events and activities, along with their support and contribution of talents, enhances the mission and vision of Leadership Oklahoma.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31. The award will be presented at Leadership Oklahoma's annual Spring Summit on Feb. 15, 2022 in Oklahoma City. The award recipient must be able to attend. One does not have to be a Leadership Oklahoma member to nominate; however, the nominee must be a current lifetime or annual member. Go to https://members.leadershipoklahoma.com/page/DistinguishedLeaderAward.
