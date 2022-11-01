Nominations are now open for individuals to be considered for the next cohort of Northeastern State University Centurions.
The deadline to nominate someone to be a 2023 NSU Centurion is Nov. 30.
Established in 2009, the annual award is presented to members of the NSU family – alumni, faculty, staff, and students—who impacted the life of the nominator, the NSU community, or the public at large. All are eligible for consideration, including educators, administrators, staff, coaches, entrepreneurs, athletes, civic leaders, civil servants, entertainers, and alumni.
Previously honored Centurions include former Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Bill John Baker, country music singer Carrie Underwood, former NSU athletic director Dr. Jack Dobbins, and entrepreneur Jeff Reasor.
NSU adds up to 10 names to the Centurion list each spring.
Nominations can be submitted online at www.nsuok.edu/CenturionNomination/ or contact Aunika Anderson in the president's office for assistance at 918-444-2000.
The 2023 Centurions will be announced early next year, and those recognized will be celebrated with a luncheon in their honor on Monday, March 6, 2023.
