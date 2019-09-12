Nominations are open for the honor of becoming a United Keetoowah Band Tradition Keeper.
Tradition Keepers are exclusive tribal members with traditional talents involving the Keetoowah language, arts and culture. These individuals are unselfish with their talents and have devoted themselves to passing on their knowledge for the next generation.
One man and one woman will be selected this year and recognized at the 69th Annual Keetoowah Celebration with a special award presented by UKB Chief Joe Bunch.
To nominate a deserving Keetoowah, visit the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Facebook page and download the form. The deadline is Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Return details for the form are listed at the bottom.
For more information, contact Ernestine Berry at 918-871-2819.
