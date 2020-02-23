OKLAHOMA CITY — Agriculture Day at the Capitol is notorious for honoring the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture.
This award, created in 1998, recognizes those who have helped lead the industry while demonstrating exemplary personal values and pursuing agricultural achievements in Oklahoma. Upon receiving this award, the individual is inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is now accepting nominations through Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. The award winner will be announced at a recognition ceremony on April 14, 2020, at the State Capitol as part of the annual Oklahoma Ag Day celebration.
The Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award is the highest award given by the Governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers. This prestigious award honors leaders in the agriculture industry who exemplify personal values, performance and achievement. Nominee’s should have high standards of conduct, leadership, innovation, and accomplishments in agriculture and should be a role model for young Oklahoma agriculturists.
The deadline for all nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Applications can be submitted electronically via email to Morgan Vance at morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov or can be dropped off in person at the ODAFF building.
Nomination forms, an overview of the award and biographies of previous recipients of the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture can be found at www.ag.ok.gov/odaff-halloffame.htm/. Any questions regarding the nomination procedure or completion ofs the official nomination form can be directed to Morgan Vance at 405-522-5479.
