Nonpartisan institute addresses public concerns

The Tahlequah Friends of the Library this week sponsored the National Issues Forum Institute, a nonpartisan, nationwide network of locally-sponsored public forums for the consideration of policy issues.
As a part of the initiative, community members convened in the Rawls Room of the library to address public concerns on Wednesday, May 11.
“This is a space where diverse groups of people can come together to reason and talk or deliberate about common concerns,” said Dee Sportsman, event coordinator. “These forums can help the community establish dialogue which can lead to shared understanding and possible solutions.”
The topic of the forum was, “How should we encourage and safeguard voting?” Participants addressed issues relating to voting and elections.
These nonpartisan forums focus on issues of concern to the community. While the topics often address governance, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and independent voters are welcome to participate.
“A diverse group of people in the community participate in the forums regardless of political affiliation or ideology. In fact, differing points of view are welcome and the moderators facilitate in a manner so that all voices are heard,” said co-organizer Thea Nietfeld.
Sportsman and Netfeld asked attendees how they felt about voter registration, and how the system could be improved.
“The idea is that casting a ballot should be easy and straight forward. But sometimes it’s not. What might we do to make it easier to register to vote? With those ideas, what would be the drawback for making a change like that?” she said.
Ideas from the audience included having automatic voter registration, or having the election board mail voter cards when a person turns 18 years old.
“It gives members of the community a safe space for them to learn about someone else’s opinion. They can learn about current topics and modify their opinion as they learn from others,” said Michelle Newton, librarian at the Tahlequah Public Library.
No date has been set for the next meeting, but in the future, NIFI organizers may address substance abuse and addiction, health care, policing, immigration, and COVID-19.
“These forums can lead to productive results and mutual understanding of critical issues in the community,” said Sportsman.
