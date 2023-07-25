The new over-the-counter birth control, OPill, will soon be available, and several local pharmacists will be dispensing it.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the OPill – .075mg oral norgestrel tablet – was approved by the FDA on July 13, 2023, as a nonprescription oral birth control pill.
Tahlequah Drug Co. Pharmacist Shanon Gower said the OPill will be available for use in the United States in early 2024. She believes the OPill will help in several ways, including alleviating symptoms related to menopause and polycystic ovary syndrome (PSOS).
“I think it means easier access to birth control. It can be used to treat heavy periods, cramps, headaches, migraines, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome; therestr a lot of things it would help treat,” said Gower. “It would be available without people having to make an appointment, or maybe they wouldn’t follow up with a doctor in a timely manner, so they would go off of their birth control.”
While the OPill will be new to the U.S., Gower said it has been available over the counter in Europe for several years.
According to the FDA, the pill does not contain estrogen, but rather a hormone called norgestrel, which was approved in the U.S. for the prevention of pregnancy by a prescription-only basis in 1973. After the manufacturer decided to stop selling the drug for “business reasons” in 2005, norgestrel has not been available to the U.S. since.
Gower said information and regulations about the drug are still to be announced. She assumes it will be available after a letter is signed indicating the customer received counseling about the OPill. Pharmacists already counsel patrons over their prescriptions, Gower said, by helping troubleshoot questions and finding out if their needs are being met. Counseling is offered with every prescription, and a pharmacist may direct patrons on the appropriate dosage, side effects of the medication, and make sure the issue is being treated correctly.
Although it will be the first over-the-counter birth control in the U.S., Gower said it will not really be different than most other birth control pills. To obtain the nonprescription pill, like other over-the-counter medication, Gower said patients will have to inquire with a pharmacist, who will offer counseling on what product would best meet the individual’s needs.
Gower does not think the OPill will be covered by insurance, since it is an over-the-counter medication. While a price has not been announced, Gower said birth control pills can cost anywhere from $20-$300 for a month’s supply.
When it comes to other birth control options, Gower said there are other methods, including pills, implants, vaginal ring inserts, intra-uterine devices, and injections. Those all require a prescription, doctor visits, and followups. The traditional over-the-counter methods, condoms and spermicides, do not require a prescription.
Garret Colwell, a pharmacist at TMC Pharmacy, said there are biphasic and triphasic birth control pills, which will provide a different concentration of hormones each week for users. Colwell said the injectable-type of birth control is often dispensed to patrons now, mainly because they are connected to a clinic that does the injections.
Colwell said there are generally the same type of side effects among the different methods, such as weight gain, breast swelling or tenderness, stomach upset, changes in acne, breakthrough bleeding, etc.
The Cherokee County Health Department provides several types of birth control methods, which are available on a sliding scale basis. Services include oral contraceptives, Depo-Provera injection, Ortho-Evra patch, intra-uterine device, intrauterine system, diaphragms, condoms, emergency contraception, NuvaRing, Nexplanon, and natural family planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.