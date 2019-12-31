The Tahlequah Public LIbrary kicked off 2020 about 12 hours early Tuesday with the Noon Day Eve party.
Children ages 6-11 were invited to the event, but older kids and adults seemed to enjoy it, as well. The kids who signed up early were guaranteed to get craft projects and pizza.
While kid-friendly music videos played, the attendees beaded necklaces which featured a 2020 pendant. They also colored themed party hats, and had an I spy worksheet they could do with their families.
Right before noon, TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton turned on the Netflix “Motown Magic” New Year’s Eve countdown which featured the song “Dancing in the Streets.”
The crowd in the children’s area got still for the countdown, anticipating the 300 balloons that were set to drop from the library ceiling.
The balloons had been bagged and hung last week, and one of the bags didn’t open properly, but the group got all of the balloons out of it.
Some children ran around looking to collect balloons of the same color. Five-year-old Alissa Bradley gathered all the pink balloons which perfectly matched her pink party dress.
Others decided it would be fun to toss the balloons to friends or family members.
“She’s having fun so far,” said Crystal Hicks about her 12-year old Charity. “She probably couldn’t handle it to midnight. I think it’s good they are putting this on.”
The Hicks family had come mainly for the balloon drop.
The party soon moved to the Carnegie Room where there was pizza and a movie waiting.
Newton had selected the 2019 live action “Lady and the Tramp” for the event.
“I figured not everyone has Disney Plus, and it’s a new movie I thought they might enjoy,” said Newton.
The movie was a popular title when Disney Plus was released in November, and 9-year-old Kinzie Brown said she had been “really, really, really” wanting to watch it.
“We don’t have internet, so I’ve been excited to come here today,” she said. “The party was fun downstairs.”
This is the second time the Tahlequah library has hosted a Noon Day Eve. The first one was held about four years ago, according to Newton.
“Even with all the technical problems today, I hope everyone had a fun time,” said Newton. "Happy new year!"
