Oklahoma has faced many challenges and with the historic cold wave that struck much of the south, local utility companies quickly faced a huge demand for natural gas and the increased prices that came with it.
"Whenever there has been a hardship in Tahlequah, our community has always come together and supported one another and because of that, we will continue to remain strong," said Mayor Sue Catron.
Servicing the Tahlequah, Stilwell and Westville areas, Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority is a trust of the state of Oklahoma that, for 63 years, has kept natural gas prices as low as possible, as there are no owners or stockholders to pay. The price of natural gas rises and falls in large measure based on how much is available and how much the marketplace demands. As a result, NOPFA customers will begin to notice an increase on their bills, based on usage and the cost of gas.
"We recognize this is a hardship, but we will get through this together," Catron said.
NOPFA bills for residents' natural gas usage four to six weeks behind. For example, the usage during this historic February cold wave will not be seen until the bill due on April 15. This will be the higher bill for which residents need to make preparations to pay.
To assist during this time, NOPFA will be temporarily suspending auto-pay authorizations. NOPFA will continue to work with elected officials on plans requesting disaster relief. Customers will be informed as NOPFA collects additional data.
For more information, call NOPFA at 918-456-6268 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
