NOPFA chair: Invoice for gas in wake of winter storm 'frightening'

Trustees of the Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority met Thursday with the CEO of its supplier to discuss the recent natural gas sales invoice, which will mean costly bills for customers.
NOPFA notified patrons about an anticipated price hike due to last month’s historic winter storm.
“The price of natural gas rises and falls in large measure based on how much is available and how much the marketplace demands,” NOPFA's letter said. “As a result, NOPFA customers will begin to notice an increase on their bills, based on usage and the cost of gas.”
NOPFA Chairman Dr. Steve Turner said the market for natural gas was $3.43 per 1,000 cubic feet on Feb. 8.
“On Friday [Feb. 12] as we were heading into a very difficult market, it had gone to $76 per 1,000,” said Turner. “The next day started a long weekend and that number went to about $398 per 1,000. We know that by Tuesday or Wednesday of that week, the spot market hit $1,193 per 1,000.”
NOPFA’s bill for the entire year of 2020 from the supplier was about $4.5 million, and for the month of February 2021 alone, the bill is $7,591,186.
“We knew there would be a much higher bill because of usage and also as a reflection of whatever was taking place somewhere in the market,” said Turner. “What we received on March 2 was an invoice for the month of February, of $7,591,186. When you consider that, if you look at NOPFA's last year’s bill and then you average it out over 365 days, that meant our average cost for the entire system was $12,328.”
The invoice for the 28 days of February averages about $271,113 a day.
“It’s significant, astronomical, extraordinary, whatever the superlative we would like to use to describe it – and 'frightening' perhaps is another,” said Turner.
Tony Say, CEO of NOPFA’s supplier, Clearwater Enterprises, spoke with the board about the invoice.
“During the month, NOPFA used 321,206 dekatherms, and we had projected the utility used 224,784 dekatherms, and so there’s an excess of almost 100,000 dekatherms, or 3,443 dekatherms per day used,” said Say. “In reality, what happened is, Tahlequah used about 42 percent more gas than what we had projected.”
When asked what his statement would mean to those already struggling with their regular monthly bills, Say said he understood and felt their pain.
“I’m not oblivious to what’s going on here. The reason why is a once-in-100-year unprecedented weather event that I have no control over [market factors],” he said. “What I did is I tried to manage to the best of our ability the cost of gas for the utility, and I think we did a good job at that.”
Say said he was there in the "spirit of cooperation" and understood many of NOPFA’s customers are on fixed incomes.
“I’ve got a proposal that would stretch out the cost to the customer. We talked on the phone and I was asked my breaking point, as far as how long you’re agreeable to stretching out this bill,” said Say. “We’re a private company, and I’ve got to borrow that money to cover these bills, and I’m going to that."
Say proposed splitting the bill upfront so they would pay $2.5 million – nine monthly payments of $500,000 – and an extension of the contract.
NOPFA General Manager Jim Reagan was asked about the average use per month by a customer. He said that number was around 15,000 cubic feet.
“The bill in 2020, if we billed out 15,000 [cubic feet], it would be $87.50. This February, we’re looking at $412 for the same amount of usage,” said Reagan.
There are about 11,000 residential customers of NOPFA in Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Westville.
The board then entered into a lengthy executive session, and Turner said they concluded the amount of the February invoice was an appropriate number.
“We also need to remind folks that your average bill in that amount would go up 4.5 times, and we used an example earlier that if you would pay $82 a month, your invoice that will come in March could be $412,” said Turner. “The other part of invoicing is that could, in fact – depending on your billing cycle when your meter is read – be spread out over two different months.”
Westville Trustee Tony Barker made a motion to pay $2.5 million and to have an independent third party ensure the bill is correct.
“After that amount is reconciled [on or before April 19], we’ll have 12 months to pay that bill,” said Barker.
Turner reiterated that the invoice is for $7.5 million, and while they’ll pay $2.5 million, an expert will review the numbers. If those are deemed accurate, NOPFA and its customers will have 12 months to pay.
“Their bill would not go up and any savings that would come to NOPFA would be passed directly to our customers, and this will all be resolved on or before April 19,” said Turner.
