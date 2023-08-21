The new chair of the board of directors for the Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority board was sworn in Aug. 21, and members said bids for natural gas suppliers will be opened at next month’s meeting.
Rodney Hanley, new Northeastern State University president, took over as chair after being sworn in by Tim Baker, board attorney, and he presided over his first meeting.
The minutes were approved, and General Manager Jim Reagan gave a short description on the format of the financial report to familiarize Hanley with the details.
Reagan pointed out, during the financial report, that the rates fell 30% in July this year, compared to July 2022.
Two vehicles were surplussed and passed onto the cities of Westville and Stilwell. Westville received the 2013 Chevy and Stilwell accepted the 2011 Chevy.
In new business, the board heard that bids will be opened the Thursday prior to the monthly meeting Sept. 18, to determine who will be the new natural gas supplier.
“It’s pretty tricky,” said Reagan. “[Suppliers] can’t hold the price for more than 15 minutes because the market is always changing.”
Reagan said NOPFA is the largest gas company in Oklahoma, making the company very attractive to suppliers. Some are not capable of being good suppliers, said Reagan.
“The main thing is we are going after price,” said Reagan.
Before the meeting adjourned, Hanley shared his feelings about being chair of the board. The chair is always held by the NSU president. Steve Turner, the previous chair, retired at the end of July.
“I’m thrilled to be here. I like contributing to my community. The service on this board is really a step toward that contribution,” said Hanley. “I want to thank everyone for inviting me to serve and it is an honor for me to be here.”
Hanley spoke of his family’s enthusiasm at moving to Tahlequah.
“My kids are really fitting in their respective schools and doing what teenage kids do,” said Hanley.
What’s next
The next board meeting is Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the NOFTA board room.
