Northeast Oklahoma is a treasure of natural resources, invaluable and deserving of protection and preservation.
On Sept. 16, area stewards met to move forward with the Greenway of the Cherokee Ozarks mission to invest in those assets.
Josh Tuck, community planner with the National Parks Service, River and Trails Conservation System, picked up the thread established with a grant in 2012 to the founding group and contacted Kathy Tibbits, attorney, local champion of environmental issues, and original board member. He also talked to Lisa Smith, executive director of Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance, who wrote the grant.
“We have a grassroots group here to resurrect this project. My hope and goal as a community planner is for this group to be a functional organization or coalition to support protection of the outdoors and ultimately focus on environmental sustainability,” said Tuck.
After meeting by Zoom a few times, the Friday workshop was set. Le’alani Boykin, community planner with Connected Realities in Denver, was facilitator.
“Eastern Oklahoma has incredible resources that need protection and to be loved by people near and far,” said Boykin.
"Land acknowledgement" is a term she recently learned.
“It’s when you come onto land and acknowledge the sacredness of it, and be thankful for what you have,” said Boykin.
The purpose of the Greenway coalition is to advocate for conservation and preservation of natural, historical, and cultural places and resources in the Ozark Plateau of Northeast Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation. Members hope to develop interconnected community providing a diverse range of enriching of enriching experiences and opportunities for present and future generations.
Founding members Tibbits and Garber shared a history. Tibbits was a working for the Cherokee Nation when the original Greenway group organized.
“We were asking, 'What do you want it to look like in 100 years?'” said Tibbits.
Garber had recently retired from Northeastern State University and was a Save The Illinois River board member when she got involved in the Greenway group.
“My late husband and I were very involved with STIR. This group extended the work we were doing. We got involve from the standpoint to know more about healthy perspectives,” said Garber.
There’s no place like Northeast Oklahoma, said Smith.
“The cultural aspects of this area are treasures, well-kept secrets, but we have to tell our story. There are 12 different eco-systems in our area,” said Smith.
She looked ahead to reaching collaborators, noting Oklahoma is the only state where municipalities depend on sales tax.
“Many small communities only survive because they have a Dollar General for sales tax. We want to build capacity and together the 14 counties have a bigger voice with regionalism,” said Smith.
NORA had a 2010 plan for the region's future.
“I think the Greenway was imagined after that,” said Smith.
In 2012, the group created a master plan, which will be referenced as it moves forward.
Natural beauty is one of the aspects of resources, as is recreation.
Darrin Unruh, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department at Sequoyah National Refuge in Vian, noted professional photographers visit the refuge daily.
“We just built a children’s pond and we’re planning the tie into the Vian trails for walking and biking,” said Unruh.
Connecting trails between communities along the Greenway system was discussed.
The biggest impediment is acquiring property rights-of-way extensions. A bond passed in 2013 for a trial was completed in 2020. Negotiating with people for the extension is why it took so long.
Breaking into three groups, each discussed an aspect of options, then reported to the whole.
“We work together to identify stakeholders in city, county, and government areas to accomplish our goals," Tahlequah City Planner Taylor Tannehill said.
Attorney Denise Deason-Toyne said finding common goals is essential.
“It’s how we get people to the table, to buy in,” she said.
Active living, wellness and bringing people to the refuge are ways to get them involved, said Cheri McNutt.
Bruce Hickson, with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said improving visitor access to, from, and on the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge is one of his goals/
Tuck said advocacy is important.
“We have to protect the Greenway area from what could come down the river,” said Tuck.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron came for the afternoon session and thanked those attending.
“We tell people they want to live here, they just don’t know it yet,” said Catron.
