Business and community leaders from many counties gathered Tuesday at Northeastern State University for the 11th annual Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance Summit.
Keynote speakers and workshop presenters provided information, inspiration, and networking opportunities. Along with economic development, topics included healthy communities, homelessness, cybersecurity, and grant writing. Workshops also included Internal Communication with Stakeholders, Business Retention and Expansion, How to Grow Your Own Local Business, Connecting Recreation to Education, and Attracting Workforce to Your Community.
It's all about connections, said NSU President Dr. Steve Turner in his welcoming speech.
"You can find bountiful relationships within NORA and collaborate. As stewards of place, it's our responsibility to help our communities prosper. NSU has been part of NORA since the beginning, and with levels of local, tribal and regional strategic planning," said Turner. "We're proud to be part of something good for the state."
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said NORA is about lifting one another up and going beyond what was thought possible.
"NORA is about partnerships and putting yourself out there," said Enlow.
He also noted the tribe has awarded scholarships to more than 5000 students, and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins Jr. had announced $1 million for Career Readiness with Career Tech.
NORA Chairman Johnnie Earp said he is learning about this region by visiting communities like Fort Gibson, with its history, and Pryor's Rocklahoma.
"It's great activities that make our region special, and volunteers who are the difference-makers, many of whom I see in the audience," said Earp. "Shangri La is planning another expansion and the partnership between the hospital here and Oklahoma State University - collaboration is what NORA is about."
Grand River Dam Authority is working hand in hand with the Walton Foundation for a waterpark on the Illinois River, said Earp.
"If we show honesty and integrity, and build people up, not down, God will bless this great region," he said.
The opening keynote speaker, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Sean Kouplen, said when he met Kevin Stitt in a Bible study 13 years ago, he wouldn't have guessed he'd run for governor.
Stitt had all 15 cabinet members come up with a Top 10 plan, which they presented to the others, according to Kouplen.
Oklahoma is No. 1 in incarceration.
"We don't want to be there. We are working to release prisoners who have minor offenses," said Kouplen.
The workforce side of NORA is focusing heavily on the shortage of workers. Members took their needs to institutions of higher learning to bring industry and education together across the state to make sure every high school has a college and career counselor.
"We are focusing outside of Oklahoma City and Tulsa for economic development to rural Oklahoma," Kouplen said. "And we're working on a branding campaign. The perception of Oklahoma outside of Oklahoma is not good and not accurate."
Site Selection and Economic Development Leader Courtney Dunbar, another speaker, emphasized the importance of regionalism for local consideration of adjacent urban centers.
"Fatal flaws exist in the small details. Do the diligence," Dunbar said.
Analysis is best assessed at the state level for transportation, and the value in business retention and expansion surveying.
"Labor force availability is among the top three site selection considerations," said Dunbar.
She encouraged industrial sites to do the homework and offer all needed information for websites or presentations, such as transportation, pad site availability, electric and water capabilities.
"It's easy for investors to look at them when they're prepared," Dunbar said.
Presenter Kalena Griffith, Visit Bentonville president, counts a weekly business meeting of stakeholders as important to the success of the community.
"We can talk about challenges that may come up as a team rather than individually," said Griffith. "There's no elected people except the mayor, so we can have candid conversations and trust a conversation is kept confidential."
Public forums allow the community have input.
"Even for the animal shelter, which was very controversial, we had three forums, so when people do call and complain, we can say we held three public forums," Griffith said. "It makes them feel part of the process and they get ownership."
Dr. Jennifer Lepard, executive director of the State Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation, held two listening sessions.
"People move to a community to be a part of that town, not just the job," said Lepard, who is part of regional forums to determine what the state is doing right and what can be done better.
The results are found in the OK 2030 vision plan for the state.
"Gov. Stitt took a few things - he likes that people like you have input," said Lepard, who encouraged people to think about a global sense plan to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state by 2030.
More than 150 people attended the day long NORA summit.
Jerry Hooper, industrial coordinator for Indian Capitol Technology Center in Stilwell, has attended NORA several times.
"A lot of our partners we work with and set up training with are here, and it's a good time to collaborate with partners and network," said Hooper. "The workshops are good to get new ideas. I learned that tourism is the third-largest economic driver in our state."
The casinos are bringing in the most people right now, and the lakes and rivers are important and basically triple the economic impact when people stay overnight, shop and eat, according to Hooper.
