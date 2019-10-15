Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance will hold its 11th annual Regional Summit at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The theme for this year's summit is "Connect! Collaborate! Grow!" Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the Herb Rozell Ballroom.
Business representatives, community leaders, and volunteers from across the state and region are encouraged to attend this event to network, collaborate, and gain access to knowledge, resources, and tools to take back to their communities.
Over 30 subject matter experts will present various topics through a series of keynote speakers and workshop sessions. Topics include attracting industry and workforce, business retention and expansion, cybersecurity, tourism, grant writing, homelessness, community economic financing, and entrepreneurship. Attendees are also asked to provide input for what an inclusive workforce looks like in Northeast Oklahoma, and for input on the State 2030 plan.
Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development for the State of Oklahoma Sean Kouplen will open the session by addressing the state's strategy for achieving his goals to add 10,000 new jobs, over $1 billion of new investments this year, and how this will impact rural Oklahoma, followed by Site Selection and Economic Development Leader Courtney Dunbar of Burns & McDonnel. Dunbar will focus on rural industrial strategies and the key aspects of identifying, assessing, planning and alignment of sites to attract economic development opportunities. The afternoon key note will feature Brent Comstock who will discuss building a strong rural America.
The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance, NORA, is a 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the growth, prosperity, and vitality of Northeast Oklahoma and its communities, by promoting regionalism throughout the area, leveraging regional resources, recognizing common issues and identifying collaborative solutions, expanding regional networks, and communicating the regional story.
For a full agenda of workshops and to register, call 918-772-8334 or visit www.neokregion.org. For more information, contact Lisa Smith, executive director, at 918-772-8334 or director@neokregion.org.
