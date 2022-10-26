NORA speaker explains how futurists incite change

Futurists bring life into the present with fictional headlines that reflect possible futures, said Garry Golden, a speaker at the Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance 2022 Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Northeastern State University.
As an academically trained futurist, Golden helps organizations and people explore implications of long-term change. After more than a decade of corporate boardrooms – including Disney, Dell, CVS, and EA Sports – he's shifting his focus to young people who have open eyes and curious minds to change the future.
Golden began by having attendees stand and get into groups of three.
"You're going to tell a story one person, one word at a time," he said.
The exercise was an ice-breaker designed to give people a chance to stand and interact, before sitting another hour following the morning sessions. But it also demonstrated how complicated simple communication can be, as NORA Executive DirectorLisa Smith and Dr. Ron Cambiano attempted to tell a story with Golden.
The headlines challenged the group to imagine: "In 2030, Oklahoma passes AI for all legislation" and "In 2040, president signs Mental Health New Deals."
"You pull people in with fictional headlines that could happen. We all naturally and professionally think about the future," said Golden.
Views on change are hindsight, insight, and foresight.
"Hindsight is our ability to anticipate and lead change," said Golden.
Futurists investigate for signals for change; imagine scenarios of alternative assignations; inspire plans that change the world; and notice trends, drivers of change and visionary choices, he said.
Change happens gradually, then suddenly.
"There was a time we didn't know what the internet was. For years, we talked about artificial intelligence, and now it's here, being used in a creative capacity," he said.
He explained that AI is an ability for software to learn on its own.
"It can go from text to image, text to ideas, and text to virtual worlds. It can design new objects for the manufacturing process, for industrial robotics and marketing and communication," he said.
Teens in the future may be surprised that youth today used their actual images on social media.
"'Toonify' yourself; that protects you," said Golden.
Protection and empowerment are investments involved in mental health.
The electoral vote of Gen Z and Millennials will show that healing drives social and economic progress and ends culture war.
"Mental health investments can mitigate challenges in health care, such as homelessness, educational attainment, poverty, and substance abuse," he said.
Well-being is the ultimate aim of addressing mental health.
"Look at substance abuse in the county; what we're doing is not working. The U.S. has a culture of unresolved trauma," said Golden.
Now from New York, Golden was raised in Philadelphia. His parenting style is much different than that of his parents. Golden said gentle parenting is the opposite of reactive parenting and doesn't cause the damage and trauma.
"People assume it is passive, but that's not it. It's respectful and calm. It takes time to coregulate with your kid," said Golden.
His dream is for children to be raised without trauma so they can change the world creatively.
"Children are curious and happy; adults are not so much inclined," said Golden.
He and his wife have opened a creative learning center in New York. With the pandemic, it had a slow start, but now they've had summer camp and are open after school for children to enjoy creative play and learning.
The keynote speaker was Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
Statistics show 54% of high school graduates go on to college and 46% stop at high school. Yet more jobs are requiring advanced training.
"A skilled workforce is needed to draw from higher ed, common ed and career tech. People want to enjoy families and business," said Hofmeister. "We increase economic opportunities for students when they get attention and investment of the business community, when it meets students where they are for educational attainment."
The State Department of Education has invested federal dollars so students can climb higher.
"We need a multitiered system of support, more counselors for a higher counselor-student ratio. Teachers know what their students must have and have had to provide it themselves. We need math tutoring core to close the learning gaps," she said.
Students have to overcome the struggle to read or they'll be behind.
"I'm against voucher schemes. We're partnering with businesses, physicians, nonprofits, everyone to help students," said Hofmeister. "Kids are very affected by what goes on outside of schools. Families is where it begins, and keeping top educators. We must invest an increase of $5,000 for teacher pay so we'll have the opportunity to rise and provide the best education possible for our kids."
