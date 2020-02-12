The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance has announced the Northeast Oklahoma Leadership Academy, Class IV.
The academy was created by NORA to bring future civic and business leaders of northeast Oklahoma together to network and understand the unique and diverse benefits and challenges of the region’s 14 counties.
The 2020 Northeast Oklahoma Leadership Academy participants are diverse and from a variety of northeast Oklahoma corporate and civic institutions. The following are in the Northeast Oklahoma Leadership Academy Class IV: Sandye Berga, Town of Ketchum; Misty Bingham, City of Vinita; Cathy Brown, Cherokee Nation Commerce Department; Courtney Donkor, Cherokee Nation Career Services; Jennifer Fink, Friends Nutrition; Amanda Foreman, Cherokee Nation Career Services; Debra Harl, Cherokee Nation Commerce Department; Cynthia Hefner, Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative; Bobby Hendren, Grand River Abstract; Jordan Holderby, Cherokee Nation Career Services; Kelly Scruby, J-K Services; Taryn Taylor, Cherokee Nation Career Services; Jodi Waeckerle, South Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce; and Heather Wagner, Grand Savings Bank.
The program focuses on topics relevant to current trends and issues. The curriculum provides a framework for understanding organizational and institutional processes and responsibilities for regional planning, problem-solving and community building. Local and regional experts address diverse topics, including ingredients of a successful region, community collaboration, education, economic and social trends. The nine-month program began Feb. 12.
NORA is a 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the growth, prosperity, and vitality of Northeast Oklahoma and its communities, by promoting regionalism throughout the area; leveraging regional resources; recognizing common issues and identifying collaborative solutions; expanding regional networks; and communicating the regional story. NORA serves 14 counties: Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah, McIntosh, Muskogee and Okmulgee counties.
For more information, email d.heller@neokregion.org; call 918-772-8334; or visit www.neokregion.org.
